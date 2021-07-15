OPEC keeps global oil demand growth outlook at 6 mln barrels daily in 2021

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects that global oil demand will grow by 6 mln barrels per day in 2021, and will be about 96.6 mln barrels daily, OPEC says in its July report seen by TASS.

The forecast therefore has not been changed as compared to the estimate in the June report of the organization.

The global oil demand may reach the pre-pandemic level in 2022 on the back of intensive economic growth, OPEC added. The indicator will grow by about 3.3 mln barrels per day in annual terms to 99.86 mln barrels daily, and the demand can be above 100 mln barrels per day in the second half of 2022, OPEC reported.