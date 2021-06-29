Russia to produce 30 mln anti-coronavirus vaccine dose sets in July, says minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Around 36.7 mln anti-coronavirus vaccine dose sets have already been delivered in Russia, with another 30 mln sets planned to be produced in July, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the coordination council for struggle against the coronavirus infection spread on Tuesday.

"A total of 36.7 mln sets have been delivered into the stream of commerce. As planned production volumes keep rising. In July the plan is to produce a total of around 30 mln vaccine dose sets," he said.

Anti-coronavirus vaccines are currently produced at 12 sites in Russia, the minister said, adding that new sites are expected to join as production expands.