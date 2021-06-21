Regions with weak economies may attract 30 bln rubles of investments in 2021

MOSCOW, June 21. / TASS /. Russian Regions with low economic indicators, for which individual development programs have been set up, may attract about 30 bln rubles in off-budget investments in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergei Galkin on Monday. The top ten Russian regions with the lowest budgetary security include the Republic of Altai, Karelia, Tuva, Kurgan Region, Adygea, Mari El, Altai Region, Chuvashia, Pskov Oblast and Kalmykia.

"In 2021, we have set aside funds for 10 subjects, for all 10 individual development programs, 183 events have been set up. It is planned to launch projects that will bring 8,000 jobs. Accordingly, in 2021 it is planned to attract 30 bln rubles worth off-budget investments," Galkin said during a round table on the implementation of individual programs of socio-economic development of the Altai Republic, the Republic of Karelia, the Republic of Mari-El and the Republic of Tuva.

Galkin also noted that the ministry plans this year to create about a thousand jobs for three regions and attract about 5 bln rubles in investment. "In the Altai region, we have planned 711 jobs in the region, in Tyva 152 jobs, in Karelia we have about 130 jobs," he explained. In June 2019, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the then head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Maxim Oreshkin, said that ten regions with low economic indicators were selected, for each of which a curator was appointed in the government. In February 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin decided to allocate 100 bln rubles in stages to finance development programs for these ten regions, the first transfer will amount to 50 bln rubles.