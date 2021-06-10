OPEC expects oil demand growth in 2H 2021 — report

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Global oil demand recovery rates will amount to six mln barrels per day, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says in its June report. OPEC, therefore, keeps its estimate made in May.

Thus, the global oil demand in 2021 should reach 96.58 mln barrels per day.

OPEC also expects oil consumption growth rates globally will speed up in the second half of the year on the back of more comfortable macroeconomic forecasts and a significant effect of the OPEC+ deal on the market.

They will climb to 99 mln barrels per day, compared to 94.1 mln barrels per day in the first half of the year.