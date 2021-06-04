Foreign investors, companies ready to cooperate with Russia in energy sector — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian energy market continues to interest foreign companies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel within the framework of the SPIEF.

"I held a meeting with business representatives in order to discuss the current situation in the development of cooperation, and promising areas, and to see the interest in working together with us after the pandemic, to work on joint projects. We received an unconditional answer that the Russian market is indeed interesting," he said.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum’s business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development. TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.