MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index (PMI) - a single-figure measure designed to track changes in total Russian services activity - registered 57.5 points in May 2021, up from 55.2 points in April, IHS Markit analytical agency reported on Thursday.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.