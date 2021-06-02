MOEX Russia, RTS indexes in the green on Wednesday - trading data

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.41% and climbed to all-time high 3,817.68 points today by the close of business, according to data of the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index added 1.82% and amounted to 1,643.66 points.

The dollar edged down by 0.29% against the ruble to 73.21 rubles. The euro tumbled 0.41% to 89.38 rubles.

Brent oil futures moved up by 0.32% to $71.26 a barrel.

"Positive oil prices in the light of optimistic outcomes of the OPEC+ meeting and the relative geopolitical calm continue supporting the appetite for Russian securities. Growing oil prices against relatively inertial ruble exchange rate created comfortable conditions for stocks of oil exporters," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says in a comment.

The MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 3,700-3,800 points on Thursday, BCS Investment World says.

Chances are higher that the market will be in the green tomorrow, Freedom Finance comments. The target closing range for the Index from Freedom Finance is 3,765-3,845 points.