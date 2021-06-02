Novatek’s representative is elected Arctic Economic Council chair

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Novatek’s Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Evgeniy Ambrosov is elected chairman of the Arctic Economic Council.

"I have been elected chairman of the Arctic Economic Council, and taking this position I will continue the work of the Council’s earlier leaders — to develop cooperation between companies in the Arctic," he told reporters on Wednesday during the signing of a memorandum on cooperation between St. Petersburg’s Committee for Arctic Affairs and the Arctic Economic Council.

According to Ambrosov, his term at the Arctic Economic Council will be two years. The Council addresses projects related to maritime transportation, resource development, small and medium businesses, as well as digital technologies in the Arctic.

"In the Arctic Economic Council Russia is represented by Novatek, Megafon, Gazprom Neft and Severnaya Zvezda (North Star)," he continued. "Those are strong companies with big inputs in the development of relations with companies in other Arctic countries."

The Arctic Economic Council (AEC) is a leading intergovernmental forum that facilitates Arctic business-to-business activities, cooperation between Arctic states, indigenous peoples and Arctic residents for joint work on Arctic issues, including sustainable development and protection of the environment. The Council’s members are companies from startups and small and medium businesses to national and international corporations working in the Arctic.