Official US delegation will not attend SPIEF

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The official US delegation will not take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and embassy representatives will be present on Forum floors to assist the US business representatives, press secretary of the US Embassy in Moscow Jason Rebholz told TASS on Wednesday.

"There is no official U.S. delegation from Washington and no high-level U.S. Government speakers," the press secretary said.

"The Embassy will have working-level representatives present as a resource to the US business community, whose representatives attend independently," the diplomat added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held this year from June 2 to 5.