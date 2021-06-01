Minsk plans to buy gas in 2022 at price not higher than this year, says Lukashenko

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Belarus plans to buy natural gas from Russia at the price not higher than this year, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting focused on the issues related to cooperation between the two countries on Tuesday.

"The matter has not been settled yet, meaning that President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] promised to me that they will consider the ways to help Belarus in this situation with the gas price. But I have a feeling that we can buy gas from Russia in the future at the price not higher than this year," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the SB. Belarus Today publication.

The agreements reached by Minsk and Moscow on the gas issue for 2022 will be fixed in an intergovernmental agreement, he noted. Minsk purchases gas from Russia this year at the price of $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Belarusian President also emphasized that there will be no problems with Russian oil supplies next year, adding that Belarusian refineries are ready to refine over 22 mln tonnes of oil. "We have at least agreed that there will be no issue with oil deliveries. It is beneficial for Russia. We can refine more than 22 mln tonnes of oil," he said.