Drive expedition studies Arkhangelsk Region’s tourism potential

ARKHANGELSK, May 19. /TASS/. A drive expedition to study the Arkhangelsk Region’s tourism potential kicked off Arkhangelsk on Tuesday, the regional government’s press service told TASS.

"On May 18, in Pomorye started a drive expedition, organized under the Open North: Driving Routes project," the press service said. "Two crews will put on the region’s map locations, where camping facilities could be organized. They will test en-route services, navigation, catering, and will have a few meetings and seminars with representatives of the tourism sector."

The crews will drive across the Kholmogorsky, Onezhsky, Velsky and Ustyansky districts and cities Severodvinsk and Arkhangelsk. Later on, they will put together a basic driving route across the Arkhangelsk Region. It will be available online. The expedition will be the first initiative to organize infrastructures and services for tourists traveling the region by cars.

The expedition will finish in Kargopol on May 26.