More than 22,000 customers to visit Hainan's international consumer products fair

HAIKOU, May 7. /TASS/. Over 22,000 customers will attend the first China International Consumer Products Show in Hainan's Haikou, which runs until May 10, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the total number of visitors during the event's working days will exceed 200,000. The article emphasizes that hundreds of delegations will take part in the forum. Among them are representatives of government authorities and business circles.

According to the organizers, more than 2,500 brands from 69 countries are on display at the fair that opened at the Hainan International Exhibition Center on Friday. Over 850 Chinese and over 640 foreign companies have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The total exhibition area reaches 80,000 square meters, of which 60,000 square meters will be given to foreign participants. In terms of scale, it is the largest consumer products fair in the Asia-Pacific region.

The proposal to organize the exhibition was included in the program for the construction of Hainan's free trade port, published on June 1, 2020. On September 20, 2020, the CPC Central Committee and the Chinese State Council approved the event.The fair is organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan administration. This is the first consumer products exhibition in China.