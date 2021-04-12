Taimyr tourism cluster strategy is due by late 2021

KRASNOYARSK, April 12. /TASS/. The Norilsk Development Agency will present by the yearend a master plan to develop the Arctic Tourism-Recreational Cluster in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north, the Agency’s Deputy Director for tourism development Anastasiya Korol told TASS.

The Arctic Tourism-Recreational Cluster unites the territories of Norilsk and Taimyr. The Norilsk cluster will be a center of cultural, educational, industrial and extreme tourism, and the territory of Taimyr will attract fans of ethnography, ecology and cruise tourism.

"We plan to prepare a master plan by end of the year," she said, adding the main part of the strategic document is ready now. In the work on the master plan, the agency looks into development of regional aviation, studies of the Arctic coastline, and will organize ichthyologic studies of the Norilsk-Pyasina water system.

The master plan as a document, which outlines the cluster’s strategic development, will be effective also in attracting big investors, she continued. The current 67 investors plan to invest about 4 billion rubles ($52 million) in tourism infrastructures, she added.

The Norilsk Development Agency was organized in 2017 by the city administration, Nornickel and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation to implement socially important projects to improve the urban environment and for sustainable social and economic development. The Agency coordinates the project of the Arctic Tourism-Recreational Cluster with its organizers - the administrations of Norilsk and Taimyr and the Krasnoyarsk Agency’s Tourism Agency.