Boao Economic Forum on Hainan to become the world's first major face-to-face event in 2021

HAIKOU, April 1. /TASS/. The Economic Forum for Asia in Boao will be the first major international event in 2021, planned mainly in person, the forum's Secretary General Li Baodong stated.

"Thanks to the effective measures of the host country, this year the forum will be the first large-scale international event in the world, which will be held mainly in person," he said, speaking to reporters. Li Baodong noted that the forum participants plan to pay special attention to the issues of global governance and the strengthening of effective multilateral mechanisms that can booste sustainable universal long-term development.

As the Secretary General specified, this year the number of the forum's participants will exceed 2,000 people. Representatives of the top leadership of China and the governments of several dozen other countries will speak at the Boao Forum. Chinese officials also plan to join plenary and roundtable debates, including a dialogue between Chinese and US businessmen.

Traditionally, some of the meetings will be held behind closed doors, but a significant part of them will be available to the general public and assumes the presence of all accredited media. During the event, it is planned to discuss issues related to the intensification of cooperation between Asian countries and other regions. One of the central themes will be building up international engagement in the aftermath of the pandemic.

This year's event will take place on April 18-21 under the motto “World in Transformation: Let's Join Forces for Global Governance and Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative.” Among the main partners of the Economic Forum for Asia-2021 are the Saudi petrochemical giant Sabic, South Korean corporations Samsung and SK Group, British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The Forum in Boao is called the Davos of the East — it is a major platform for signing important agreements, coordinating positions between representatives of business and government circles in many countries. One of the key tasks of the forum is to establish mutually beneficial economic, cultural and humanitarian exchanges amid globalization.