Mango producers ink contracts worth $80 mln in Hainan's Sanya

HAIKOU, March 29. /TASS/. Leading mango producers on Hainan have signed a series of contracts with retailers and trading companies in China for the supply of fruits in the amount of 522 million yuan (about $ 80 million at the current exchange rate). According to the Sanya Daily, the signing ceremony took place during the second Tropical Fruit Fair in Sanya.

"Our city will continue to pay great attention to the agricultural sector. <...> We will actively promote the formation of modern agriculture, the creation [in Sanya] of a global center for tropical crop production," said Vice Mayor of Sanya Wu Haifeng. According to the official, the local authorities intend to actively develop breeding, use the best varieties of seeds to improve the quality of fruits grown on the island.

As the official specified, the city administration is interested in expanding sales channels for local agricultural products in foreign markets.

According to official information, the fair participants have strengthened the existing ones and created new supply chains for tropical fruits, the volume of which will soon reach about 60,000 tonnes. These products will be sold both through wholesale markets and through various e-commerce platforms. Over 300 companies were involved in the process.

Sanya belongs to the administrative units of Hainan which leads in the cultivation of fruits. According to official statistics, the city's agricultural farms annually produce over 300,000 tonnes of all kinds of exotic fruits.