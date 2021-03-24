Russia to work with Greece on implementation of joint projects - PM

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. Russia and Greece will work on implementation of joint projects in different areas and on unlocking the potential in the investment sphere, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday after the meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Talks confirmed the mutual interest in promoting joint projects in absolutely different areas," Mishustin said. The mutual trade of Russia and Greece dropped by more than a third last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Opportunities in the investment sphere are in place, which are not-used. We talked in detail about that and discussed areas where we will work," he noted.

The meeting was friendly and constructive, the Russian Prime Minister added.