Sanya may become China's most popular travel destination after coronavirus pandemic

HAIKOU, March 24. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya in the coming weekend on the occasion of the Qingming (Day of Pure Light, this year falls on April 4) may become the leader among the cities of China in terms of the number of tourists served, reported China Central Television (CCTV) citing a source.

According to his forecast, at the end of next week the country will face "the first tourism boom after the end of the pandemic." It is expected that for the first time since 2019, the total intercity passenger traffic in China on April 3-5, when many Chinese residents will go on vacation, will amount to about 100 million people.

According to the source, among other promising travel destinations were Yunnan Province (southwest), Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (northwest), Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (south) and Tibet Autonomous Region (west). According to experts, this upcoming nationwide Qingming weekend in China prestigious hotels located near the famous natural landscapes will be especially in demand.

According to official statistics, only two infected with a new type of coronavirus remained in medical institutions in China, who were infected in the country. All other patients, of whom there are about 400 people in China, came from abroad. For over a month, there have been almost no new cases detected in all regions of China.