Media watchdog slows down speed of Twitter in Russia

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, has taken measures to initially slow down the speed of the social network Twitter on 100% of mobile and 50% of desktop devices due to the violation of the Russian legislation by the resource, the watchdog reported on its website.

"In order to protect Russian citizens and forcing the Internet service to comply with the legislation on the territory of the Russian Federation, from March 10, 2021, [the regulator] has taken centralized response measures regarding Twitter, namely: initial slowdown of the service speed in accordance with the regulations. The slowdown will be implemented on 100% of mobile devices and 50% of desktop devices," the watchdog said.

If the service continues to ignore the requirements of Russian legislation to remove prohibited information, the watchdog may block Twitter on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"If the Internet service Twitter continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the measures of influence will continue in accordance with the regulations (up to blocking) until the calls for committing suicide to minors, child pornography, as well as information about the use of drugs are removed," the watchdog says.

The regulator specified that as of March 10, the social network had not removed 3,168 pieces of content with prohibited information. It concerns files that contain information about the ways of committing suicide, calls for committing suicide, as well as child pornography and information about the methods of making and using drugs. Roskomnadzor sent over 28,000 initial and repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications.

On February 1, a law came into force in Russia, which obliges social networks to independently identify and block prohibited content. Social networks are required to take immediate measures to restrict access to prohibited information. If it is not possible to independently assess content within 24 hours, the administration of the social network must send the data to Roskomnadzor.