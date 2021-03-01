Twitter violates Russia’s laws refusing to remove over 2,800 materials, says watchdog

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Twitter violates Russia’s laws by not deleting, at the request of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) information recognized as prohibited in Russia. According to the agency's website, the total number of refusals to remove information exceeded 2,800.

"Since 2017, social network Twitter has not removed 2,862 materials with prohibited information," the statement reads.

In total, the department sent more than 28,000 requests to the social network administration to remove materials with prohibited information, the message said.

On February 1, a law came into force in Russia, according to which social networks must independently identify and block prohibited content. Social networks are required to take immediate measures to restrict access to prohibited information. If it is not possible to independently assess content within 24 hours, the administration of the social network must send the data to the Russian federal media watchdog.