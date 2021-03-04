Nornickel plans to build new campus for Norilsk Industrial Institute

NORILSK, March 4. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to invest in tangible assets of the Norilsk State Industrial Institute, which, according to Nornickel’s President Vladimir Potanin, in 2021 will receive the status of a university.

"The university has got to have a new life," Potanin told reporters on Thursday. "By the way, it was not a mistake that I called the institute a university, as we hope that this year, when it marks the 60th anniversary, and due to its achievements, it will receive the status of a university. We, on our side, will do everything to upgrade the tangible assets accordingly. The city supports it, which is very good. We, in addition to the building’s reconstruction, have agreed to build a new campus for students and teachers."

The institute’s key task is to educate specialists for the city and the company, he continued, adding the institute wishes to develop new educational programs. "Those, first of all, are various studies in IT, in digital forms. Since our company has been involved actively and in an advance manner into this topic, we are interested in this direction. And, of course, the topic of the permafrost - studies and approaches for doing business under conditions of the permafrost," Potanin said.