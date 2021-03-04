OPEC+ ministers to prepare recommendation today

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Ministers of countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement should work out a recommendation on oil production levels for April 2021 today, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said today at the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

"We should discuss the current market condition and work out recommendations on our joint activities in April 2021 today," Novak said.

The official also calls on all agreement participants to honor earlier assumed commitments of oil production cuts.