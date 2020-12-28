Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed

BERLIN, December 28. /TASS/. Construction work on the 2.6-km long segment of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany has been completed, DPA news agency reported on Monday, citing Nord Stream 2 AG company.

The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, the news agency said. Nord Stream 2 AG will inform about further plans in due course, DPA added.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline resumed on December 11.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 94% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.