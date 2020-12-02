Russia highlights importance of humanitarian exchanges with China

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia is striving to enhance cultural and interregional cooperation with China and views humanitarian exchanges as the most efficient way to reinforce mutual understanding and good neighborly relations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the 25th regular meeting of heads of the two countries’ governments held via video conference.

Russia and China are rapidly developing cultural, humanitarian ties, and interregional cooperation, Mishustin noted.

"We regard the development of humanitarian exchanges as particularly significant," he said. "They strengthen the traditions of friendship, mutual understanding and good neighborly relations."

The Russian prime minister recalled that the two countries have a long-lasting history of successful inter-regional cooperation. "It contributed greatly to the development of contacts at the local level," Mishustin said.

A new project has been also launched on holding the Years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical, and innovative cooperation, he noted. "This will enhance interaction between our countries in the fields of basic and applied science, high technologies and innovation. Furthermore, it will increase the scale of joint research and its effectiveness," the Russian prime minister pointed out.