Russia's Ural Federal University, Hainan open Ural Institute in China

YEKATERINBURG, October 22. /TASS/. Ural Federal University and Hainan Institute of Economics and Business have opened the Ural Institute in China. At least 200 students enrolled for the first year, the press service of Ural Federal University told TASS on Thursday.

"The opening ceremony of Ural Institute, set up by Ural Federal University and Hainan Institute of Economics and Business, was held with the participation of members of Hainan's provincial government and the Education Department of the Chinese Ministry. This year, 200 Chinese students enrolled in four undergraduate programs," the university said.

Earlier it was reported that the educational institutions have established a joint educational center at the Hainan Institute of Economics and Business. Training will be conducted in four specialties: "Management in the tourism industry", "Financial management", "Software technologies" and "Technologies for the integration of electronic and mechanical systems". The training programs are designed for three years, annually the college will accept about 200 applicants.

"This is an important joint project — both for our universities and for Russia and China in general. The strategic nature of the good-neighborly partnership of our countries in the socio-economic, scientific and technological spheres has been repeatedly emphasized by the leaders — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping", the university quoted the rector of Ural Federal University Viktor Koksharov.

Ural Federal University is the largest university in Ural Federal District, with about 35,000 students attending classes. There are 13 scientific laboratories supervised by leading foreign researchers. The Hainan Institute of Economics and Business is located in the Jiangdong New District in Haikou, the provincial capital. It teaches 38 specialties and trains 12,000 students.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.