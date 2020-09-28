TikTok vows to maintain dialogue with US Government on platform sale

NEW YORK, September 28. /TASS/. Representatives of the TikTok social media will continue negotiating with the US authorities despite the court has temporarily suspended the ban, imposed by the US Government earlier, the company said in a statement Sunday.

"We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban. We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees," the social media press service said in its Twitter account. At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the President gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement."

On September 19, US President Donald Trump told journalists that he approved the purchase of TikTok’s US segment by Oracle and Walmart. He later clarified that the agreement was only a preliminary one.

On Sunday, a DC court temporary blocked the US Administration order to remove the TikTok social media from Google Play and Apple Appstore. The ban was supposed to enter force on September 20; however, the US Department of Commerce suspended the ban for 7 days, until September 28. Besides, starting with November 12, the US authorities intend to begin blocking the social media in the country, unless the purchase deal is signed before.

The court approved TikTok owners’ plea to impose a temporary court suspension on the US Administration order to remove the app from the application stores; however, the court declined to impose a similar suspension on the Administration’s decision to ban the social media starting on November 12.