Lavrov expects EU courts to refrain from political games when making rulings on Russia

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow expects that foreign courts’ rulings on Russia won’t be part of political games, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told students and teachers of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) on Tuesday.

One of the students asked the minister why Russia sometimes lost cases in court, mentioning Gazprom’s appeal against the compensation award of $2.9 bln in favor of Ukraine’s Naftogaz company, which had been rejected.

"I do hope that it is just a corporate dispute," Lavrov said. "I wouldn’t want any court of arbitration, be it the Stockholm one or any other, to be involved in political games. The law does not tolerate politicization," he added.

On December 30, 2019, Russia and Ukraine signed a five-year agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, which included the possibility of extending gas transit for another ten years. Under the document, both parties are supposed to drop all mutual lawsuits that are still open, and abandon all possible complaints in relation to contracts as of January 19, 2009. In accordance with the agreement, Russia’s Gazprom gas company paid $2.9 bln to Ukraine under a Stockholm Arbitration ruling.