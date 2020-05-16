Subsidies to airports of $136.13 mln may be agreed before end of May - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The draft decree of the Russian government on providing airports with over 10 bln rubles ($136.13 mln) in subsidies can be approved by the end of May, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich told reporters on Saturday.

"The draft government decree, which we already wrote on this subject after May 7, according to my information, went for approval by the departments. And I expect that we will can approve it before the end of May," he said.

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance previously tentatively agreed support for Russian airports for 10.1 bln rubles ($137.49 mln) for the period until July. After July, airlines and airports may need another 30 bln rubles ($408.39 mln).

Earlier, the the Russian government allocated 23.4 bln rubles ($318.5 mln) to the Federal Air Transport Agency from the reserve fund for subsidies to Russian airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the minister, the first payments of subsidies to Russian airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic are scheduled to begin before the end of May.