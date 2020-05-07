Yamal plans to export fish products to Belarus, Kazakhstan

TASS, May 7. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region plans to export fish products to Belarus and Kazakhstan, the region’s First Deputy Governor Alexei Sitnikov said.

"We continue formalities to license the Salekhard Plant to export fish products within the Customs Union," he said. "When we receive a document confirming compliance with the Customs Union’s requirements for fish products’ export, we shall offer fish products to Kazakhstan and Belarus."

The region’s export potential of processed fish is 240 tonnes or about 1 million cans, he continued. "By 2024, we shall annually export fish products worth $2.3 million," he added.

The Salekhard Plant produces more than 60 types of canned fish and 90 types of fish products, which big retailers sell in the Tyumen Region, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian regions.