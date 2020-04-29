Dollar slides to below 73 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The US dollar exchange rate declined 1.56% to previous trading session’s close on Wednesday, reaching 72.9875 rubles per dollar as of 23:27 Moscow time.

The dollar exchange rate previously reached this point about two weeks ago, on April 14.

As of 23:38 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was trading at 73.06 rubles (-1.46%), while the euro was trading at 79.44 rubles (-0.95%).

The Russian currency and stock indexes are following the rising oil price as the price of Brent crude oil added 11.83% on London's ICE to $22.88 per barrel, while the price of WTI grew 25.2% to $15.45 per barrel.