Plane with Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity lands in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. An Ilyushin Il-76MD plane with Russian servicemen who were released from Ukrainian captivity as part of prisoner exchange has landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that on June 26, Russia had brought back 160 Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, handing over 160 Ukrainian servicemen in exchange. According to the ministry, the Russian servicemen were brought back thanks to the humanitarian mediatory efforts of the United Arab Emirates.