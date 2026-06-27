Netanyahu praises agreement on Lebanon as 'blow to Iran,' vows not to withdraw troops

TEL AVIV, June 27. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the framework agreement on Lebanon "a blow to Iran," noting that Israeli troops would not yet be withdrawn from southern Lebanon for security reasons, contrary to Tehran’s demands.

According to him, "prolonged negotiations have finally borne fruit." "The most important thing is that Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a major achievement, and we will maintain it until Hezbollah disarms and as long as there is a threat to Israel," the Ynet news outlet quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"This is also a serious blow to Iran. In essence, Israel, Lebanon, and the US are telling them, 'This is none of your business.' We are consistently maintaining the original security zone [in southern Lebanon] beyond the range of anti-tank missiles. In addition, we are, of course, allowing the Lebanese Army to begin preparations to establish control over the territory. We are establishing two pilot zones [in southern Lebanon], both on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces," he pointed out.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to Washington, Yechiel Leiter and Nada Hamadeh Moawad, announced on Friday a framework agreement reached between the parties after five rounds of negotiations. They noted that this document paves the way for peace following the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Shia group Hezbollah.