Gazprom and CNPC discuss Soyuz Vostok pipeline, agree on repair of Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Gazprom and China's CNPC discussed key areas of cooperation for 2023, including a project for gas supplies via the Far East route and the design of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline through Mongolia, the Russian gas holding said in a statement.

"The meeting participants reviewed the results of their joint activities for 2022 and discussed the plans regarding key areas of cooperation for 2023. It was pointed out that Gazprom is reliably supplying gas to China via the eastern route, i.e. the Power of Siberia gas pipeline," the company said.

The meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) of Gazprom and China's CNPC was moderated by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Huang Yongzhang, Vice President of CNPC.

"Particular attention was paid to the ongoing implementation of the arrangements provided for by the sales and purchase agreement for natural gas supplies via the Far Eastern route, which was signed by the companies in February 2022. This is the second long-term sales and purchase agreement for Russian pipeline gas supplies between Gazprom and CNPC. It was highlighted that the work within the project is proceeding in line with the schedule agreed by the parties," according to the statement.

Gazprom's representatives informed their Chinese colleagues about the progress of design development works for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline to supply Russian gas to China across Mongolia.

The companies agreed on the dates for scheduled maintenance work on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in spring and autumn 2023.

Gazprom and CNPC also discussed cooperation on underground gas storage, personnel training and in the scientific and technical field.

In the coming years, Gazprom's total exports to China will reach 48 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and taking into account the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia - almost 100 billion cubic meters per year.