Rostec produces more than 20 types of drones for various purposes — state corporation

MINSK, June 17. /TASS/. Rostec plants produce more than 20 types of civilian, dual-use and military drones, the state corporation said.

"The corporation's plants are already mass-producing more than two dozen types of drones for various purposes at present - civilian, dual-use and military ones. Most of them have been tested in real missions and have confirmed their characteristics," Rostec said.

Rostec is constantly improving unmanned aerial systems in cooperation with customers, the company added. "Their flight characteristics are being improved, neural network technologies for data processing and vehicle control are being introduced, and the list of payloads is expanding," Rostec said.

Rostec presented in particular Falcon and Lightning 13 drones at the National Security. Belarus-2026 exhibition in Minsk. They can be used for reconnaissance and monitoring, rapid assessment of the situation in emergency situations, as well as for search and rescue operations.

According to the press service, the Falcon with an X-shaped wing is a multi-purpose unmanned platform. The UAV's flight range is 180 km, the payload weight is 5 kg, and the cruising speed is up to 120 km/h. The UAV can fly on its own along a prepared route, as well as semi-automatically with manual trajectory correction.

In turn, the Lightning 13 fixed-wing type drone can carry a payload of up to 13 kg. It is equipped with electric motors, has a speed of up to 120 km/h and has a flight range of up to 50 km. As noted by Rostec, in addition to monitoring tasks, the drone can be used for the prompt delivery of goods and medicines.