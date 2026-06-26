US servicemen confirm strikes on Iran

NEW YORK, June 27. /TASS/. The US has carried out strikes on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

According to its report, US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone depots, as well as coastal radar facilities. This occurred after Iran attacked the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely cargo ship with kamikaze drones on June 25.

The command stated that the attack on the civilian vessel constituted a violation of the ceasefire and freedom of navigation. CENTCOM added that US forces continue to ensure the safety of commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and to monitor compliance with agreements with Iran.