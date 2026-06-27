MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s current national debt of $210 billion is expected to reach approximately $240 billion by the end of 2026, $290 billion by the end of 2027, and $330 billion by the end of 2028, according to the country’s Finance Ministry report reviewed by TASS.

Since February 2022, Ukraine’s national debt has grown by approximately $110 billion, and the Kiev authorities are now factoring in an additional $120 billion increase over the next three years in their budget planning. The bulk of the new debt will come from borrowing from Kiev’s Western allies.

As a result, each Ukrainian will owe about $11,800, based on a population of nearly 28 million (data from the Demography and Social Studies Institute).