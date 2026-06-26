Trump again accuses Iran of violating ceasefire, declines to say whether US would respond

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he considers Iran's steps to be a violation of the ceasefire, but declined to specify whether the United States intends to take any action.

"You will find out," he said, when asked whether Iran will face any consequences. "They shouldn't be doing that, so you'll find out," he added, saying that Iranian forces allegedly attacked a ship sailing through the Strait of Hormuz with drones on Thursday.

Trump said he "does not like the fact" that Iran, according to him, used four drones against "a very expensive ship." The US president said that US forces had shot down three of these drones. Trump added that the ship "was fine, but it took a little beating." Earlier on Friday, Trump said that Iran had committed " a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement."

As Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported earlier, three foreign tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without permission from Tehran. They were stopped by the Iranian Navy and forced to change course. The tankers, according to these reports, tried to pass through the strait using the southern corridor, but after warnings returned to the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, Iran's Persian Gulf Control Authority said it could not guarantee safety of the vessels that would travel beyond the routes established by Tehran.