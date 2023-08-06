Dzhankoi checkpoint suspended after Ukraine’s attack on Chongar Bridge

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Dzhankoi checkpoint has temporarily been suspended after Ukraine’s missile attack on the Chongar motor bridge, Crimea’s ministry of transport said on Sunday.

"The operation of the Dzhankoi checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. The Armyansk and Perekop checkpoints are operating routinely. To ensure smooth passage of vehicles and prevent long queues, the logistics will be organized in the following way: trucks and cargo vehicles will drive via the Perekop checkpoint and the Armyansk checkpoint will be used only for passenger cars and busses," it wrote on its Telegram channel.