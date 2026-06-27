Russian citizens brought home as part of humanitarian efforts involving Ukrainian side

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian citizens, including residents of the Kursk Region, have been successfully brought home as part of humanitarian efforts involving the Ukrainian side, Russian human rights ombudsperson Yana Lantratova’s office announced.

"The Russian Human Rights Commissioner said that Russian citizens had been brought home as part of humanitarian efforts involving the Ukrainian side," the office said.

"Each such return brings immense happiness to the loved ones who have lived in anxiety and uncertainty. We will continue to do everything possible to ensure our citizens return home. I thank everyone who took part in this challenging humanitarian effort. Nothing is more important than human life and the chance to be with one’s family again," Lantratova said.