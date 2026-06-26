Gazprom’s gas processing facility in Ust-Luga 80% complete — chief executive

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The construction of Gazprom’s gas processing complex, which is part of the ethane-containing gas processing facility in Ust-Luga, is 80% complete, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said.

"In the northwest of the country, in the Leningrad Region, we are actively constructing an even more powerful processing complex. It will have a capacity of 45 bln cubic meters of gas per year. To date, the complex is already 80% complete," he said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Moreover, Gazprom is implementing the Amur Gas Processing Plant project in eastern Russia with a capacity of 42 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The company launched the plant’s fifth processing train in 2025, Miller said.

The launch of the first and second trains of the gas processing complex in Ust-Luga is scheduled for 2026 and 2027, respectively. The start-up of the first and second trains of the LNG plant is planned for 2027 and 2028, respectively. The gas-to-chemicals complex within the project will be launched in two stages, in 2026 and 2027.