Cape Verde advances to knockout stage in its first-ever FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The Cape Verde national team played to a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in their third group stage match of the FIFA World Cup, hosted by the US city of Houston in the state of Texas.

Cape Verde, making its FIFA World Cup debut, earned three points in Group H and advanced to the knockout stage in second place. However, the team did not win a single match, having previously drawn with Spain (0-0) and Uruguay (2-2).

Spain finished first in the group with seven points. Uruguay earned two points and lost its chance to advance to the knockout stage as they will not be among the top eight third-place teams across all groups. Saudi Arabia finished fourth with two points, trailing Uruguay by goal difference.

Spain will face the second-place team from Group J - either Austria or Algeria - in the Round of 16 on July 2. Cape Verde will face Argentina on July 4.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This year's tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the playoffs. Argentina is the defending champion.