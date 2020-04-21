Russia has reserves to mitigate situation on oil market, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 21. / TASS /. The Russian government will use the available resources to mitigate the negative effects of falling world oil prices on the Russian economy, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The main thing here is that our government, our leadership has all the necessary reserves to dampen the negative effects of international volatility on our economy," Peskov said.

"Of course, if necessary, all these resources that are at hand will be used," he said.