Putin: Small, medium companies will receive gratuitous aid of $162 per employee

"In addition to the support measures that are already being taken I propose providing small and medium-sized companies of the affected sectors with direct gratuitous financial assistance from the state," Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to provide direct gratuitous state assistance to small and medium-sized businesses in the amount of 12,130 rubles ($162) per employee.

"The amount of support for a particular company will be calculated taking into account the total number of its employees as of April 1 of this year, proceeding from an amount of 12,130 rubles per employee per month, "Putin stated.

New economic support measures

The government should start preparing new measures to support the economy, Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"The situation is changing dynamically. I request the government together with regions and business associations to assess efficiency and sufficiency of undertaken measures on a going basis," the head of state said. "It is obvious that new solutions will be required, for the economy on the whole and for individual sectors," Putin noted.

"Such decisions should be developed already now, consolidating required resources," the head of state said.

"In general, concerning each basic and backbone sector of the economy, I ask to promptly work out and present a specific action plan, including as regards support of import substitution programs in the industry," Putin added.