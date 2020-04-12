EEC ban on export of critical goods comes into force

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The decision of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on temporary restrictions for exports of critical goods to third countries will come into force from April 12 of this year.

The ban will enable providing population with the sufficient quantity of such goods during worsening of the sanitary-epidemiological situation related to the coronavirus spread. Exports of the said goods are banned until June 30, 2020.

As reported earlier, the EEC Board made a decision to introduce a second package of measures aimed at temporary prohibition of exports of individual foods from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The export ban is set for yellow onions, garlic, turnip, rye, rice, buckwheat, millet, cereals, granular flour and grain granules.

The export ban was approved on April 10 of this year.