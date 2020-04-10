Hainan launches English version of website dedicated to regional free trade zone

HAIKOU, April 10. /TASS/. China's Hainan on Friday launched a new, English-language version of a government website dedicated to the development of the island's free trade zone and port. According to the local administration, the initiative is aimed at facilitating public access to a number of important information materials.

“Hainan is the only tropical region in China. It is the biggest special economic zone in our country, the largest free trade zone operating in a pilot mode,” the statement reads. “This gives impetus to unique advantages associated with enhancing openness and pursuing a policy to ensure maximum openness".

The document states that President Xi Jinping personally supervised the work related to the project's preliminary details. "The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council made an important decision, taking into account the international situation and the process of internal development. <...> The creation of a free trade zone and port on Hainan is a step China takes to boost openness and actively contribute to economic globalization," the statement reads.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.