Compensation estimation procedure for airlines under development, says source

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is developing the procedure on estimation of compensations to airlines for carrying Russian citizens back home from foreign countries, a source close to the Transport Ministry told TASS.

"(Rosaviatsiya - TASS) is developing the methodology on estimation of compensations to airlines. Rosaviatsiya has requested proposals from airlines," he said.

Earlier the government requested allocation of 1.5 bln rubles ($19.4 mln) from its reserve fund for recovery of expenses to airlines for carrying people from the countries where the coronavirus infection situation was unfolding unfavorably. Russia banned all regular and charter flights to other counties, excluding flights to return Russians back home, starting March 27.