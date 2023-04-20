Emergency release of air ordnance occurred during Su-34 flight above Belgorod — ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. An emergency ejection of an air ordnance occurred when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the city of Belgorod, an emergency release of an air ordnance occurred," the ministry said.

The defense ministry said an unspecified number of buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties. An investigation is under way.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in the day an explosion had occurred in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Thursday, shattering windows, damaging cars and leaving a crater of about 20 meters in diameter. According to the official, two people were injured.