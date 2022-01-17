Aeroflot to fully resume flights to Kazakhstan starting January 22

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights to Kazakhstan’s Aktau on January 20, and to Shymkent - on January 22, which means the company’s flight program to the republic will be restored completely starting January 22, the air carrier said in a statement on Monday.

"Aeroflot will resume flights to Aktau from 20 January, to Shymkent from 22 January. Flights will be operated once a week on the following schedule," the statement said.

The Russian carrier started cancelling flights to Kazakhstan on January 5 amid the political situation inside the country.