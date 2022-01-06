US has not yet specified unacceptable proposals on security - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The United States has not yet indicated what items of Russian proposals on security guarantees are unacceptable for them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"[The US] has not specifically indicated what exactly [from Russian proposals on security are unacceptable for them and their European allies]," the diplomat said.

Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva. Moscow will also discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe on January 12 at the Russia-NATO Council’s meeting in Brussels and at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.