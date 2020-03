MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The car pooling service Blablacar will suspend operations in Moscow from March 29 and is ready to do so in other cities upon requests of regional authorities, the company told TASS on Thursday.

"In line with requirements of Moscow administration, we will suspend operations of the service in the capital at night from Sunday to Monday. We will be ready to apply this measure upon the request of regional authorities in other cities and regions," the company said.