{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian upper house speaker urges not to politicize Russia-Belarus ties in energy

According to Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian relations are strategic
Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will find compromises in the energy sector, so those issues should not be politicized, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said in a televised interview with Belarus’1 channel aired on Sunday.

"We should not exaggerate the scale of these differences, scale them up, and most importantly, politicize," said the speaker.

According to Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian relations are strategic.

"We are building the Union State. Our cooperation is so multifaceted that if we just talk about our trade and economic turnover, it stands at over $35 billion," she said.

Moreover, according to Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian cooperation "has already grown roots in human relations, education, health care, and in a variety of other diverse fields."

"Of course, certain problems and routine issues periodically emerge against the background of this multifaceted cooperation. However, the main thing is that our leaders have the willpower to solve them and to do so in a calm, constructive and working manner," Matviyenko noted.

"I think that it can be related to the current problems in the energy sector. I am convinced that they will be resolved," the speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament stated.

The supplies of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries were stopped on January 1, 2020 because Moscow and Minsk had failed to come to an agreement on this year’s supplies. Later, deliveries were partially resumed by Safmar Group. On February 26, Belneftekhim said that starting March, five new Russian suppliers, which did not deliver oil to Belarus previously, would start supplying crude to Belarusian refineries at the market price without premium in addition to companies of Safmar Group.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Russian carrier Pobeda cancels flights to Italy until end of March
The carrier is offering passengers the option of claiming a full refund or rebooking with Aeroflot and rerouting flights to Milan, Rome, Venice and Bologna
Read more
Zelensky’s ultimatums likely to only alienate Donbass, says Russian MP
"Kiev should grasp that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements concerning the settlement in Donbass," Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky concluded
Read more
Press review: Can Turkey be talked into compromise and fallout of Moscow exiting OPEC deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 5
Read more
Russia’s top brass to unveil new heavy flamethrower at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 will involve 225 weapon systems, of which over 20 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time
Read more
Russian woman tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Zurich
The woman and her family have been taken to the infectious disease department of the regional hospital
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
Russian military delegation expected to visit Ankara next week - Turkish Defense Ministry
According to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Russian military delegation will arrive in Ankara to discuss joint patrols in Syria’s Idlib
Read more
Russia alters schedule of diplomatic contacts over coronavirus
The coronavirus situation has also affected the work of Russian diplomatic missions in some countries, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Forty-four people contract coronavirus, 1,600 recover and 27 die in China over 24 hours
The number of coronavirus infections has reached almost 80,700 cases
Read more
Children and adults equally as likely to contract novel coronavirus, experts say
Earlier, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention published the results of a study, according to which children and teens under 19 are less likely to become infected
Read more
Putin discusses with Nazarbayev his upcoming visit to Moscow
The Kremlin press service reported, that the Syrian crisis issue was raised as well
Read more
Russia-Turkey agreement on Idlib to yield tangible gains - Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for talks to agree on a ceasefire and a number of other measures for settling the situation in Syria’s Idlib province
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Coronavirus identified near Kourou, Arianspace personnel leave space center
The first source also said that Arianspace officials had not met with Russian specialists to discuss the postponement of the Soyuz-ST launch
Read more
Putin orders to reform migration policy, institution of citizenship
Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino was appointed responsible for drafting the report
Read more
Air defense troops to strike enemy missiles and drones in large-scale Urals drills
The excercise will involve over 10,000 troops and more than 1,100 items of military hardware
Read more
Thai company develops disinfectant against coronavirus
According to the company's CEO, the disinfectant can destroy viruses, bacteria and fungi, including mold
Read more
Moscow corrects Turkish TV channel’s interpretation of Lavrov’s words about Erdogan
The Turkish channel posted footage on a social networking site showing Lavrov and Erdogan at the March 5 talks in Moscow
Read more
S-400 air defense deployment to begin in April, Erdogan says
The first shipments have begun on July 12, 2019
Read more
Washington DC mayor says 1st presumptive positive coronavirus case reported in US capital
Over 250 people on the territory of the United States have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus
Read more
New attempts to "destabilize" situation in Russia unacceptable — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we need guarantees that it is impossible to slide back in the direction to which we do not want to return"
Read more
Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Russia over past 24 hours
Three of the infected individuals are in Lipetsk and one is in St. Petersburg
Read more
Erdogan says discussed situation in Libya with Putin
The President had an interview with Turkish reporters, given aboard the plane when the Turkish leader was on his way back from Moscow
Read more
Turkey to take action in Idlib unless agreement with Russia implemented, warns Erdogan
The President of the Republic also said that at least 59 Turkish troops had been killed in that Syrian region over the past month
Read more
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Read more
Moscow’s first coronavirus patient recovers
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier a Moscow resident who had returned from Italy was confirmed to have a coronavirus infection on March 2
Read more
Ex-premier Medvedev to take part in elaborating Russia’s foreign policy
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council will annually submit a report on national security and exercise control of the fulfillment of presidential instructions
Read more
Putin spotlights Kaspersky as Russia’s potential answer to Elon Musk
The Russian president added that Kaspersky was not the only frontrunner
Read more
Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9
The press office of the developer declined to comment on this information
Read more
SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral
This is Dragon’s 20th flight to the ISS as part of the NASA program of commercial cargo deliveries to the station
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
No restrictions on foreigners’ hotel accommodation in Russia - federal agency
Rosturizm informed all those concerned that no restrictions exist on the accommodation of foreign citizens at Russia’s hotels
Read more
Iranian revolutionary guard chief claims coronavirus may be a US biological weapon
Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 80 countries and territories, with the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China being detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy
Read more
Three new coronavirus cases registered in Russia
The infected persons are currently staying in the Kaliningrad, Moscow and Belgorod Regions
Read more
Putin informs Assad about results of his talks with Turkish leader on Idlib, says Kremlin
Assad commended the agreements and expressed gratitude to the Russian president for support to the anti-terrorist efforts
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan reach new Syria deal and Russia might review Taliban's status
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 6
Read more
UK RAF fighter jets scrambled after Russian military aircraft approaches British airspace
This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK air space
Read more
US did not veto UNSC resolution on Idlib, says Department of State
US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus noted that "the US will continue to monitor the security situation in northwest Syria and consult with Turkey on arrangements for an enduring ceasefire"
Read more
Over 100,000 refugees cross Turkey’s border with EU - Turkish interior minister
Earlier Reuters reported that Ankara had decided not to stop Syrian refugees seeking to reach Europe either by sea or by land
Read more
Putin wishes women love and happiness on International Women’s Day
The Russian president said he was deeply grateful to women who devoted themselves to their children
Read more
US confirms there are four Russians aboard Grand Princess cruise ship - embassy
The Russian Embassy expressed the hope that the US would help Russian diplomats get in touch with their fellow countrymen
Read more
Number of Ukrainians moving to Crimea grows by 17% over past year
Crimea received more than 7,700 immigrants from Ukraine in 2019
Read more
MH17 investigative team considered breach of Russia’s sovereignty - document
Аccording to the document published by Bonanza Media, representatives of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service "put forward the question about the breach of Russia’s sovereignty through the approach of witnesses" who most probably reside in the Russian Federation, without informing the countrie's authorities
Read more
Diarchy would be detrimental for Russia, says Putin
The president rejected the possibility of giving special responsibilities to the Russian State Council, an advisory body to the head of state
Read more
Putin states need to limit number of presidential terms for power alternation in Russia
Russian President noted however that there is nothing extraordinary in the unlimited number of presidential terms
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Senior Iranian commander killed in Syria - agency
According to Fars News Agency, Farhad Dabiryan was previously the IRGC commander in Palmyra
Read more
Maduro says US is hatching plans for war against Venezuela
The US authorities have decided to make a plan to bring war and terrorism to Venezuela, Venezuela’s President said
Read more
Nazarbayev, Putin discuss outcome of Russian-Turkish talks on Syria
Kazakhstan’s first President and Russian President also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings
Read more
Russia’s Aeroflot cuts flights to Tehran
Russia’s largest carrier will reduce flights to Iran from five to one a week
Read more
Six new cases of coronavirus documented in Russia
Five of them were identified in Moscow and one — in Nizhny Novgorod
Read more