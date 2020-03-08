Russian upper house speaker urges not to politicize Russia-Belarus ties in energy

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will find compromises in the energy sector, so those issues should not be politicized, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said in a televised interview with Belarus’1 channel aired on Sunday.

"We should not exaggerate the scale of these differences, scale them up, and most importantly, politicize," said the speaker.

According to Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian relations are strategic.

"We are building the Union State. Our cooperation is so multifaceted that if we just talk about our trade and economic turnover, it stands at over $35 billion," she said.

Moreover, according to Matviyenko, the Russian-Belarusian cooperation "has already grown roots in human relations, education, health care, and in a variety of other diverse fields."

"Of course, certain problems and routine issues periodically emerge against the background of this multifaceted cooperation. However, the main thing is that our leaders have the willpower to solve them and to do so in a calm, constructive and working manner," Matviyenko noted.

"I think that it can be related to the current problems in the energy sector. I am convinced that they will be resolved," the speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament stated.

The supplies of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries were stopped on January 1, 2020 because Moscow and Minsk had failed to come to an agreement on this year’s supplies. Later, deliveries were partially resumed by Safmar Group. On February 26, Belneftekhim said that starting March, five new Russian suppliers, which did not deliver oil to Belarus previously, would start supplying crude to Belarusian refineries at the market price without premium in addition to companies of Safmar Group.